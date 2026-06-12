/Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging rejection of her Rajya Sabha candidature

The Supreme Court on Friday (June 12) dismissed the writ petition of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha candidature from Madhya Pradesh.
Rejecting her nomination, the apex court declined to interfere with the Returning Officer’s decision of rejecting her candidature over the alleged non-disclosure of a criminal case in Telangana.
While passing the order the bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice AS Chandurkar observed that once a Returning Officer rejects a nomination paper, the aggrieved person must have to approach the Election Commission.
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It has now been left for Natarajan to approach the poll panel for her grievances.
"If the Court accepts such arguments to find out glaring cases which are required to be interfered under Article 32/226, and the other sets of cases, where the rejection is not so improper prima facie to relegate them to election petitions, this Court would be reading some principle which is not provided for under Article 329. We are afraid that any such interpretation that in some of the matters this Court can interfere while leaving some others to avail the remedy of the election tribunal cannot be encouraged," ruled the court.