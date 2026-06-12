/Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging rejection of her Rajya Sabha candidature



"If the Court accepts such arguments to find out glaring cases which are required to be interfered under Article 32/226, and the other sets of cases, where the rejection is not so improper prima facie to relegate them to election petitions, this Court would be reading some principle which is not provided for under Article 329. We are afraid that any such interpretation that in some of the matters this Court can interfere while leaving some others to avail the remedy of the election tribunal cannot be encouraged," ruled the court.