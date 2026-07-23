/Students defy restrictions as Mumbai braces for another day of protests; Bollywood stars back education reform movement

Mumbai remained on high alert on Thursday as authorities prepared for another day of student-led demonstrations despite prohibitory orders remaining in force across the city. Police have intensified security at key locations, expecting fresh flash protests as the nationwide movement over alleged NEET examination irregularities and broader education reforms gathers momentum.

Large gatherings were reported over the past 24 hours at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Ambedkar Garden in Chembur and near IIT-Bombay in Powai, where students, parents and civil society groups demanded greater transparency and accountability in India's examination system.

With prohibitory orders in place until August 6, Mumbai Police have continued preventive detentions to stop protesters from assembling. According to police, more than 1,400 people have been detained across Mumbai since July 16, while multiple FIRs have been registered in connection with the demonstrations.

Despite the restrictions, organisers are now increasingly relying on flash protests coordinated through social media rather than announcing large centralised rallies, making it more difficult for authorities to predict gathering points.

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Mumbai on alert

Security has been stepped up across several parts of the city, with heavy police deployment at Shivaji Park, Chaityabhoomi, Ambedkar Garden in Chembur, the IIT-Bombay area in Powai, railway stations and other public spaces.

Police are expected to continue preventive detentions if groups begin assembling without permission. Authorities say the restrictions are aimed at maintaining law and order amid continuing protests.

A video widely shared on social media on Wednesday appeared to show detained protesters escaping from a Mumbai Police vehicle, adding another flashpoint to the ongoing confrontation. Police had not issued a detailed statement on the viral footage at the time of publication.

Ayesha Khan says she was detained

Actor Ayesha Khan claimed she was detained by Mumbai Police while attempting to join the protest.

Videos posted by the actor from inside a police vehicle and later at a police station quickly went viral. Khan questioned why peaceful protesters were being detained and appealed to people to continue supporting students seeking reforms in the education system.

Bollywood lends its voice

The movement has also received backing from prominent Bollywood personalities.

Actor Alia Bhatt shared an Instagram Story expressing solidarity with the students. "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope," she wrote. Bhatt described the students as representing "a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices" and said their courage "humbles" her. Calling on society to listen to young voices, she concluded her message by writing, "For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind."

Actor Salman Khan also extended support to students but urged that the movement should not be politically hijacked. He said the campaign should remain focused on education reforms and insisted that students—not political parties—deserve credit for leading the movement.

The statements from leading actors have amplified the movement online, with several other public figures, influencers and creators also expressing solidarity with students.

Major protest planned on July 24

The agitation is expected to enter a new phase on Friday (July 24), with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray announcing a major protest in Mumbai in support of the student movement.

Thackeray has appealed to students, youth and citizens to join what is expected to be one of the biggest demonstrations in the city since the protests began. He has also demanded accountability from the Centre over the examination controversy and said the movement would continue until students' concerns are addressed.

In anticipation of the march, Mumbai Police is expected to maintain heightened security at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Chaityabhoomi, Chembur, Powai and key junctions in South Mumbai, while closely monitoring social media for calls to assemble. Officials are also preparing for decentralised flash protests and are likely to continue preventive detentions if gatherings violate prohibitory orders.

A movement larger than NEET

What began as protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination has now evolved into a broader nationwide campaign demanding transparent examinations, accountability in recruitment processes and systemic education reforms.