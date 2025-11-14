Bihar Election Results 2025: Strongman Anant Singh's cult grows stronger as he wins Mokama while contesting from jail

Janta Dal United (JDU) leader Anant Singh, widely known as "Chhote Sarkar," secures a massive victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly election from the Mokama constituency, defeating Rastriya Janta Dal (RJD) candidate Veena Devi by 28,206 votes. The strongman, who also became a social media sensation through reels and memes for his off-the-cuff remarks, was contesting the elections from jail following his arrest on November 2 in connection with the murder of Dularchand Yadav, a supporter of Prashat Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party.

Singh set to represent Mokama constituency for sixth consecutive term, even after contesting from jail. He had contested elections as an Independent candidate before joining Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party. However, it's ironic that Singh, known for his criminal background, is part of Kumar's formation, who has been ruling Bihar for two decades, attributed to his Mr Clean image.

According to the nomination papers Anant Singh filed for the assembly polls, he is facing 28 criminal cases, including murder, criminal conspiracy, torture, kidnapping, and assault. The list also includes theft, sheltering criminals, and several arms cases.

Political leaders in the country often try to project themselves as belonging to the middle or lower classes. In contrast, Singh openly flaunts his wealth. According to his affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs 13 crore ($1.47 million). He owns high-end vehicles, including a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 2 crore and a Toyota Fortuner SUV. Interestingly, he also owns an elephant, a horse, and cattle.

Anant Singh’s affidavit states that his total movable and immovable assets amount to Rs 37.88 crore ($4.18 million). His wife, Neelam Devi, the MLA from Mokama, owns assets worth Rs 62.72 crore ($7.07 million), according to her affidavit.



While the education qualifications of candidates became a focus in recent times, he remains an outliers here too. Many candidates flaunt BAs, MAs, or even PhDs. Singh has proved that in Mokama’s politics, degrees don’t matter; grip does. Even with limited formal education, Singh holds over Mokama’s political landscape remains strong, powered by his grassroots network, personal influence, and local appeal.

Often referred to as the ‘Capital of Bhumihars’, Mokama is considered one of Bihar’s most sensitive and volatile seats. Its notoriety is shaped by the political careers of Anant Singh, the murdered Dularchand Yadav, and former MP Surajbhan Singh, whose wife ran as the RJD candidate.