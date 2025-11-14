/Bihar Election 2025 Results | From Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap to Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal - Top seats to watch out - Who's leading, who's trailing

Counting of votes is underway in Bihar Election 2025. Elections were held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The exit polls have predicted a victory for National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Here's a list of who's leading, who's trailing, as per trends
Bihar Election 2025 was conducted in two phases - November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes is taking place today (Nov 14). The exit polls have predicted a victory for National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Out of 12 exit polls, 11 have predicted NDA's victory. Axis My India predicted that the ruling NDA may even fall short of the majority mark, suggesting a neck-to-neck fight with Mahagathbandhan (MGB). The majority mark in the 243-member Bihar's Assembly seat is 122.
Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav - who is contesting from Raghopur seat in the Vaishali district, and is the Chief Ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan
Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is contesting from Munger district’s Tarapur. He is pitted against RJD’s Arun Shah
Contesting from Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav ditched Hasanpur - from where he is a sitting MLA. He is contesting from his own party Janshakti Janta Dal
Popular folk singer Maithili Thakur is contesting from Alinagar in Darbhanga district on BJP's ticket
Another Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from Lakhisarai against Jan Suraaj's Suraj Kumar and Congress' Amresh Kumar.
Chhote Sarkar as he is popularly known, Anant Singh is once again contesting from Mokama, a seat that he has won since 2005.
Contesting from Chhapra Assembly constituency in Saran district, Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav s pitted against Chhoti Kumari of BJP and Jai Prakash Singh of the Jan Suraaj.
Contesting from Chanpatia assembly seat in Paschim Champaran district, Manish Kashyap is contesting from Jan Suraaj Party's ticket
A national-level gold medalist in shooting, Shreyasi Singh, is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket from Jamui district