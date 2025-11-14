/Bihar Election 2025 Results | From Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap to Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal - Top seats to watch out - Who's leading, who's trailing

Bihar Election 2025 was conducted in two phases - November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes is taking place today (Nov 14). The exit polls have predicted a victory for National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Out of 12 exit polls, 11 have predicted NDA's victory. Axis My India predicted that the ruling NDA may even fall short of the majority mark, suggesting a neck-to-neck fight with Mahagathbandhan (MGB). The majority mark in the 243-member Bihar's Assembly seat is 122.