/5 key reasons behind NDA's historic win in Bihar elections

As the NDA crosses the 200-seat mark in the latest trends, here’s a quick look at what fueled the National Democratic Alliance’s strong performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.
Women turned out in huge numbers in many districts, far more than men. Welfare schemes, cash support, and Nitish Kumar’s long focus on women’s safety and opportunities helped the NDA build a strong and loyal women's vote base.
The NDA managed to bring forward castes, OBCs, EBCs, and a section of Dalits together. This broad social support helped them stay ahead, reducing the impact of the Opposition’s caste arithmetic that usually shapes Bihar elections.
After learning from 2020, the NDA improved ground coordination, messaging, and booth-level work. Their partners worked together smoothly, helping the alliance stay organised and focused throughout the campaign, which played a big role in taking the lead.
The Mahagathbandhan struggled with internal issues, weak coordination, and vote-transfer problems. In several seats, friendly fights hurt them. This lack of unity made the Opposition’s challenge weaker, giving the NDA a clear advantage as counting progressed.
Many voters still recall the fear and instability linked with the old “jungle raj” phase. Nitish Kumar is still seen as a calmer and more stable choice. This perception helped the NDA gain support from people looking for steady governance.