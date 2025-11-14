LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 key reasons behind NDA's historic win in Bihar elections

5 key reasons behind NDA's historic win in Bihar elections

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 16:55 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 16:55 IST

As the NDA crosses the 200-seat mark in the latest trends, here’s a quick look at what fueled the National Democratic Alliance’s strong performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Women voters backed the NDA
1 / 5
(Photograph: ANI)

Women voters backed the NDA

Women turned out in huge numbers in many districts, far more than men. Welfare schemes, cash support, and Nitish Kumar’s long focus on women’s safety and opportunities helped the NDA build a strong and loyal women's vote base.

Strong caste coalition
2 / 5
(Photograph: ANI)

Strong caste coalition

The NDA managed to bring forward castes, OBCs, EBCs, and a section of Dalits together. This broad social support helped them stay ahead, reducing the impact of the Opposition’s caste arithmetic that usually shapes Bihar elections.

Better election planning
3 / 5
(Photograph: ANI)

Better election planning

After learning from 2020, the NDA improved ground coordination, messaging, and booth-level work. Their partners worked together smoothly, helping the alliance stay organised and focused throughout the campaign, which played a big role in taking the lead.

Opposition looked divided
4 / 5
(Photograph: ANI)

Opposition looked divided

The Mahagathbandhan struggled with internal issues, weak coordination, and vote-transfer problems. In several seats, friendly fights hurt them. This lack of unity made the Opposition’s challenge weaker, giving the NDA a clear advantage as counting progressed.

Voters remembered the 'Jungle Raj' phase
5 / 5
(Photograph: ANI)

Voters remembered the 'Jungle Raj' phase

Many voters still recall the fear and instability linked with the old “jungle raj” phase. Nitish Kumar is still seen as a calmer and more stable choice. This perception helped the NDA gain support from people looking for steady governance.

Trending Photo

Top 7 Delhi areas with the worst AQI
7

Top 7 Delhi areas with the worst AQI

Bihar election 2025 results| Tejashwi may cling to Raghopur, but CM dreams sink with RJD, here’s why
9

Bihar election 2025 results| Tejashwi may cling to Raghopur, but CM dreams sink with RJD, here’s why

5 key reasons behind NDA's historic win in Bihar elections
5

5 key reasons behind NDA's historic win in Bihar elections

Bihar Election 2025 Results | From Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap to Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal - Top seats to watch out - Who won, who lost
13

Bihar Election 2025 Results | From Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap to Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal - Top seats to watch out - Who won, who lost

From Aneta Rygielska to Wiktoria Rogalinska, top contenders to win World Boxing Cup 2025
5

From Aneta Rygielska to Wiktoria Rogalinska, top contenders to win World Boxing Cup 2025