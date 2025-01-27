As the 'Chillai Kalan' - coldest period of 40 days in the Kashmir Valley - is nearing its end, the temperatures across Kashmir Valley and Ladakh have drastically dropped yet again. The cold wave conditions during the nights have returned with most part of the region recording below freezing temperatures.

Jammu and Kashmir, including Ladakh have been battling severe cold wave conditions for the last many weeks with Srinagar on Monday recording a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The severity of the cold wave across the region has intensified further due to clear skies and no precipitation. Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region have been continuously reeling under excruciating cold waves and the temperatures across the division are dipping every day.

South Kashmir remains one of the coldest areas in the Kashmir division. The Khudwani area in South Kashmir saw the night temperature settle at minus 6.5 degrees. The tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded a minimum of minus 6.4 degrees while Shopian district observed a minimum of 6.1 degrees Celsius. The World Famous Ski resort of Gulmarg, in North Kashmir's Baramulla district experienced a freezing night temperature of minus 5.2 degrees, while the minimum in Sonamarg was minus 6.6 degrees.

South Kashmir's Pulwama district saw the minimum temperature settle at minus 6.1 degrees. Bandipora recorded a night temperature of 4.7 and Baramulla was at minus 3.6 degrees.

Ladakh region has been battling cold wave conditions as well. The Leh town recorded a minimum temperature of minus 11.7 degrees. While Kargil was at minus 14.3 degrees. Dras was at minus 22.5 degrees while the coldest place in North India still remains Zojila at minus 24 degrees.

The MeT Department of Kashmir Valley has predicted La Nina effect which means cooler than average sea surface temperatures across central and eastern Pacific. This weather change mostly impacts the wind circulation patterns leading to more rains and snow. The MeT department has predicted that the winter period will prolong and will be very harsh in terms of temperature as well as rain and snow.

Meanwhile, for the next 24 hours the Met department has predicted clear skies and further dip in temperature. The weather will be dry till January 29 and thereafter until January 31, there are chances of snow across various parts of the region.