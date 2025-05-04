Punjab Kings had a monumental return to Dharamsala as they posted a massive 236/5, the highest at the venue in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as they took on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday (May 4). While innings was highlighted by Prabhsimran Singh’s 91 off 48, it was Shashank Singh who was the star of the show, which included a massive six that was launched out of the stadium. Netizens did not hold back and took note of the excellent shot hit by the Punjab batter.

Sent the ball to enjoy the view 🏔😍



Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh with an entertaining partnership tonight 💪



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/YuAePC273s#TATAIPL | #PBKSvLSG pic.twitter.com/9WqFWRd3zt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2025

Shashank Singh hits ‘out-of-the-stadium’ shot

On the fourth ball of the 18th over, on the bowling of Avesh Khan, Shashank hit a pull shot that saw the ball land on the roof of the stadium before it bounced out. The shot was hit with such a venom that the ball was not able to be retrieved and a new one was used instead to complete the spell. The shot over the fine leg fielder did not go unnoticed as netizens were quick to react.

One of the social media users wrote, “Fetch that one from the mountains! # Shashank Singh lights up Dharamsala with a monstrous six. Power-hitting at it's finest!”

Another wrote, “We genuinely haven’t appreciated Shashank Singh enough for his contributions to Punjab Kings. Lord Shashank consistently adds those crucial 10-15 runs that make all the difference.”

The shot even had Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta baffled as she looked stunned in the stands.

PBKS in pole position for win

At the time of writing, LSG were 86/5 in 11.2 overs and were struggling against the fellow North Indian side. In pole for the win, PBKS can reach 15 points with a win and have three matches in hand. Another couple of wins will see the 2014 runners-up officially in the Playoffs while LSG now have a tough run-in if they are to make the cut for the last four.