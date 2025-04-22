The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has reached its halfway point as franchises look to gear up for a spot in the playoffs. With the likes of Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and a few other teams on course for a spot in the last four, few teams are struggling to cope with the pressure. Including this list are five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals as they struggle to win in IPL 2025.

Advertisment

Are CSK, SRH, and RR out of the Playoff race?

As things stand, the trio of CSK, SRH and RR have four points each from their eight matches (SRH with seven). CSK and RR can reach a maximum of 16 points while SRH can still reach a maximum of 18 points in the IPL league phase. Considering, that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualified for the Playoffs with 14 points in IPL 2024, the trio of CSK, SRH and RR can still retain their chances to qualify for the last four.

CSK path to potential playoff?

Advertisment

If CSK win their remaining six matches they will go on 16 points, giving them an edge. However, considering, five teams are already in double figures for points earned at this stage, 14 points are unlikely to see a team qualify for the Playoffs. This will mean, CSK have to win all their eight matches while they can afford one match getting washed out.

CSK's Remaining matches

April 25 – CSK vs SRH

Advertisment

April 30 – CSK vs PBKS

May 3 – RCB vs CSK

May 7 – KKR vs CSK

May 12 – CSK vs RR

May 18 – GT vs CSK

RR’s path to potential playoff?

Like CSK, Rajasthan’s path to the IPL 2025 Playoffs is also complicated as they have six matches in hand. If they win all six matches, RR could be in the Playoffs while any defeat in between should spell the end of their IPL 2025 Playoff journey. Even if both CSK and RR put a run of four consecutive wins, the duo’s head-to-head match on May 12 will be crucial, as a defeat for either should end their Playoff hopes.

RR’s Remaining matches

April 24 - RCB vs RR

April 28 – RR vs GT

May 1 – RR vs MI

May 4 – KKR vs RR

May 12 – CSK vs RR

May 16 – RR vs PBKS

ALSO READ | ‘Only Rohit can answer that’: Australia legend Steve Waugh on Indian captain’s future in Tests



SRH’s path to potential playoff?

Led by Pat Cummins, SRH have a slightly better chance of reaching the Playoffs than their counterparts as they have seven matches in hand. While they can afford another defeat in the league phase, SRH will have to win at least six of their seven matches and still rely on the Net Run Rate (NRR) to make the last four.

SRH’s Remaining matches

April 23 – SRH vs MI

April 25 – CSK vs SRH

May 2 – GT vs SRH

May 5 – SRH vs DC

May 13 – RCB vs SRH

May 18 – LSG vs SRH