Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has backed the current Indian contingent to shine on the global stage in Chess as they had a productive 2024. Speaking to WION, Humpy reckons India has great talent at their disposal and could flourish on the global stage. The likes of D Gukesh, Vantika Agarwal and other talented chess players have enjoyed a great last couple of years with eyes now set on the big prizes ahead of crucial next few years.

Advertisment

Koneru Humpy backs Indian contingent to flourish

"We are witnessing a golden era. With world champion Gukesh and others in the top 10, India's future in chess is brighter than ever,” Humpy said on the outskirts of the Skillhub Online Games (SOG) Grandmaster Series.

According to the Humpy, India has a young golden generation ahead of them and expects a good return from them in the coming years.

Advertisment

Nandan Kumar Jha, Founder of SOGF, highlighted the broader vision: “This championship is a testament to India’s rising interest in mind sports. Driven by Gen Z and fueled by digital transformation, esports in India has seen a 733% rise in players and a 108% growth in teams from 2020 to 2023. At SOGF, we aim to formalise and promote these games as serious, skill-based disciplines.”

ALSO READ | Sai Sudharsan on Shastri's preferred list for away England tour; ex-coach also backs left-arm quicks for selection

The SOGF Grandmasters Series blends physical and digital (“phygital”) formats to ensure accessibility, equity, and national recognition. With India's sports market projected to reach $130 billion by 2030, SOGF’s initiatives are helping shape a future where cognitive excellence is celebrated alongside physical prowess.

Advertisment

The event was honoured by the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam, Wrestling coach Satpal Singh, Hockey Legend Ashok Dhyanchan, and Geoffrey Borg (CEO, International Mind Sports Association), reflecting the event's widespread acclaim and national significance.