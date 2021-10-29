Spirit of cooperation deeply rooted between Rome and New Delhi, says India's envoy to Italy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Italian capital Rome on Friday to attend the G20 Summit.

During the summit, the leaders of the group will discuss the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change

In a conversation with WION's principal diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, India's envoy to Italy Neena Malhotra said, "PM Modi will meet Italian PM Mario Draghi which will be their first in-person meeting.''

She also talked about the five-year action plan covering the entire gambit of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Malhotra said that ''Bilateral relationships between the two countries have strengthened, especially in the past few years and got a major boost after the virtual summit (with the then Prime Minister of Italy Prof. Giuseppe Conte) we have had last year in November".

Talking about the deep roots and spirit of cooperation between India and Italy in the G20 summit, she praised the role played by Indian soldiers in World War II.

In 2021, between January and July, bilateral trade between India and Italy has increased 36 per cent as per the envoy.

Both the foreign and trade ministers of India and Italy had met this year and talked about strengthening ties between the two nations.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Modi will also be meeting with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India`s bilateral relations with them.

In the Vatican, Modi will call on Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

