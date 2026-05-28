/South African Deputy President Mashatile to arrive in India today for key working visit

South Africa's Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile arrives in India today for a working visit aimed at deepening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Mr Mashatile, who is the second South African Deputy President to visit India, is expected to hold high-level discussions with Indian officials and participate in a business roundtable focused on boosting investment flows between the two economies. Officials say the engagements will target opportunities in key sectors to support mutual economic growth.

The last official visit by a South African Head of State was in January 2019, when President Cyril Ramaphosa served as chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations. The current visit comes at a time when both nations are seeking to expand trade and investment links amid global economic uncertainties.

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Accompanying Mr Mashatile is a high-powered delegation including Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Thandi Moraka, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Nomalungelo Gina, and Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele.

A statement from the South African government highlighted the strategic importance of the trip. "South Africa and India enjoy a long relationship together which is based on shared history, cultural ties, and a shared vision of the world through its principled approach on non-alignment and supporting the development of the Global South through its promotion of South-South partnerships," it said.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has grown significantly in recent years, with cooperation spanning sectors such as pharmaceuticals, information technology, renewable energy, and defence. Indian companies have invested in South African mining, automotive, and consumer goods sectors, while South African firms maintain a presence in Indian markets.

Visit gives an opportunity to build on existing frameworks and explore new areas of collaboration, particularly in digital economy, health, and small business development.