Some people were not saddened at sacrifice of security personnel in Pulwama: Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech in Gujarat said that "our brave soldiers are fully equipped and prepared to give a befitting reply to those who put their evil eyes on us."

Also Read: Pulwama was great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership, admits Pak minister Fawad Choudhry

The Indian prime minister's statement comes as Pakistan's Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that, "Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership."

Watch:

A suicide bomber had attacked a vehicle carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 14, 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"The way some forces have openly come in support of terrorism is a global concern for world peace and humanity. It is more imperative now than ever that all nations, governments and sects must unite to defeat all forces that aid and abet terrorism," India's prime minister said, adding,"the country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack."

"I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi asserted that the way the truth (about the Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the Parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident.

On India's fight against coronavirus, PM Modi said that "The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented."

"Sardar Patel gave the present form to India by making the diversity of the country, power of free India by uniting the hundreds of princely states of the country. In 2014, we all started celebrating his birthday as a festival of the unity of India," he added after paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity on his 145th birth anniversary.