/Snow returns, so do tourists: Kashmir sees tourism revival

Kashmir’s tourism sector is witnessing a long-awaited revival following fresh snowfall across the Valley, particularly in the higher reaches and major tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg. The snowfall has transformed the region into a winter wonderland, attracting a surge of tourists from across the country and abroad.

Tourist footfall has increased significantly over the past two weeks, with hotels in popular destinations reporting full occupancy for the first time in nearly a year. After a prolonged lull in arrivals, the Valley is once again buzzing with activity as visitors flock to enjoy the snow-covered landscapes and winter sports.

“It’s absolutely beautiful here. Snowfall is continuing, and we are thoroughly enjoying every moment. Everyone should visit Kashmir during this season; it truly feels like a winter wonderland. The gondola rides and overall experience in Gulmarg are perfect. The people are extremely hospitable and cooperative, and the natural beauty is simply breathtaking. Everyone has been very helpful,” said Shivam, a tourist.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Gulmarg, Kashmir’s premier ski resort, has emerged as the main attraction. The latest snowfall has resulted in an accumulation of four to five feet of snow, creating ideal conditions for skiing and other snow-based activities. Ski enthusiasts and adventure tourists from various parts of the world have also arrived, adding to the renewed vibrancy of the resort.

“We are enjoying ourselves a lot. We visited the Drung Waterfall, which was absolutely amazing. Seeing the frozen waterfall was a truly breathtaking experience. It’s very cold, and it has been snowing continuously, which makes the place even more beautiful. Everyone should visit Kashmir at least once. It is definitely one of the most beautiful places in the world and deserves to be explored,” said Urvashi, a tourist.

Tourism stakeholders across the Valley have expressed optimism and relief, saying the fresh spell of snowfall has brought much-needed cheer to the industry. With favourable weather conditions and rising tourist interest, industry experts are hopeful that the revival will continue in the coming weeks, providing a boost to Kashmir’s economy and livelihoods dependent on tourism.