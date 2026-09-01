/'Skip foreign trips, don't buy gold': PM Modi's swadeshi push after India clocks 7.8% GDP growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Indians to give greater priority to self-reliance and swadeshi products, asking citizens to avoid leisure travel abroad, overseas weddings and unnecessary purchases of gold. Modi, who is currently in Bishkek for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit during his visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, made the remarks in a selfie-style video message.

Congratulating the country on achieving 7.8% economic growth, the prime minister stressed the importance of strengthening India's self-reliance and encouraging greater use of domestically made products. “Foreign trips, if you are going for leisure, you should not go. If you are getting married abroad, you should not do so. And if it is not necessary, you should not buy gold either,” PM Modi said in a selfie video. He said greater emphasis on swadeshi and self-reliance could help India achieve its long-term development ambitions. “The more we emphasise swadeshi, the more we emphasise self-reliance, I have firm faith that when it is 100 years of independence, we will present a developed India to our young generation,” he said.

PM Modi highlights India's economic growth

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Modi said India's economy was continuing to advance despite an uncertain global environment marked by wars, crises and supply-chain disruptions. He also criticised sections within the country that, according to him, were spreading negativity and misinformation about India's progress. “India is progressing rapidly. On the other hand, within India too, people drowned in an atmosphere of despair are engaged in spreading ‘jhooth ki goonj’ all around. Overcoming all these things, breaking through all those challenges, the country has achieved 7.8% growth. We have to maintain this pace,” he said.

The expression “jhooth ki goonj” appeared to be a veiled reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign, a student-focused outreach initiative that has highlighted issues such as paper leaks, unemployment and concerns surrounding the education system.

Watch the video posted by India PM Narendra Modi

Modi calls for greater focus on swadeshi

The prime minister said India's younger generation would benefit from the efforts and economic progress being achieved today. He urged citizens to continue contributing to the country's development. “We will fulfil the dreams of our young generation through our hard work today,” he said.