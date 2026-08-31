India’s retail traders in the equity derivatives (F&O) segment have been accruing losses over the years. As per SEBI report published on August 20, 2026, individual traders in India’s equity derivatives (F&O) segment have lost approximately Rs 3.85 lakh crore over the last five financial years.

The F&O segment traders grew from 42.7 lakh in FY22 to 1.06 crore in FY25 and so did loss figures.

In FY26, SEBI’s measures cut the active base by 18%, but still 87.7% of those who remained lost money. The average loss was Rs 1.17 lakh.

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If retail traders are losing, who is booking profits?

Only about 1% of all individual traders managed profits exceeding Rs 1 lakh across the three-year period. The top 3.5% of loss-making traders — roughly 4 lakh people — lost around Rs 28 lakh each over FY22–FY24 on an average.

In FY26, options accounted for roughly 92% of aggregate losses. Options trading—a purely technical instrument—is being treated like a lottery ticket.

On the other hand, proprietary traders reportedly generated over Rs 44,000 crore in gross profit, and FPIs around Rs 14,000 crore—with a large share linked to algorithmic trading.

The inference is clear: markets reward better information, technology and speed. An average retail trader did not stand a chance.

Kwala Intel: Helping the retail trader

Against this backdrop, Kwala Intel has launched what it describes as an AI-powered market intelligence platform designed to help retail traders interpret charts and technical indicators.

The company says its platform is aimed at helping individual traders bridge the information and decision-making gap and is priced at less than Rs 4 a day.

Kwala Intel’s AI-powered market intelligence platform studies live market feeds, performs full technical analysis, and explains what the chart may be signalling.

The platform automatically identifies:

• Fibonacci retracements and extensions — key levels marked in real time

• RSI, MACD, moving averages and momentum confirmation

• Support and resistance zones as they form

• Chart patterns — flags, wedges, breakouts and breakdowns

• Volume and price-action signals revealing larger market participation

Retail investors can ask it what the chart is saying and get an answer based on live data and technical indicators.

Why was Kwala Intel founded?

The founder of Kwala Intel has been himself a trader who knows what retail traders face in reality and are never sure when to hold or when to exit.

There are several tips platforms that recommend a buy, target and stop-loss, but nothing more.

SEBI’s data proves that nine out of ten traders lose, year after year.

“Earlier, people invested for the long term. Today everyone wants quick money. We understand that. But quick money without intelligence is just gambling. What traders need is a live, intelligent companion that explains what support is forming and what the chart is saying. That is why we built Kwala Intel,” said the founder.

Kwala Intel’s platform costs less than Rs 4 a day—cheaper than a cup of roadside tea, and cheaper than the brokerage on many bad trades. The average losing F&O trader lost Rs 1.17 lakh in FY26 alone. Kwala Intel costs less in an entire year than what the average trader loses in a single morning.

The bigger picture

SEBI’s five-year data tells a clear story, as even after participation fell, 87.7% of those who remained kept losing. The real problem remains decision quality, risk management, information gaps and behaviour—an intelligence gap.

Kwala Intel was built to close this very gap. India’s retail trading revolution brought crores of new participants into the market. Now, for the first time, there is a platform built to make sure they don’t have to trade blind.