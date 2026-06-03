/'Single exit, sealed windows, illegal expansion': Inside the chain of failures behind Delhi's Malviya Nagar fire that killed 21

A devastating fire at bed-and-breakfast (B&B) facility in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday has exposed a disturbing trail of alleged safety violations, trapping dozens of occupants inside a building that officials and witnesses say was ill-equipped to handle an emergency. At least 21 people lost their lives and several others remain in critical condition, making it one of the deadliest fire incidents in the capital in recent years. The tragedy unfolded at around 8:48 am at the guest house in Hauz Rani, a locality that frequently accommodates patients and their families visiting nearby hospitals. More than 40 people were rescued from the smoke-filled building, but many were unable to escape as flames and toxic smoke rapidly engulfed the structure.

Operating Beyond Approved Capacity

One of the most serious allegations to emerge after the fire concerns the property, Flourish Stay B&B's operating licence. According to media reports quoting Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sources, the Delhi Tourism Department had approved only six rooms under the bed-and-breakfast scheme. However, the establishment was allegedly functioning with 24 rooms, a figure also reflected on online booking platforms. The building consisted of a basement, ground floor and five upper floors, according to Delhi Fire Services officials. Authorities have launched investigations into possible regulatory violations and safety lapses.

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A Building With No Way Out

Investigators and eyewitnesses have pointed to a series of structural deficiencies that may have worsened the disaster.

Delhi Fire Services officer AK Malik said the building was effectively sealed on all sides. “The entire building is like a shaft. It is sealed from all four sides, as even in the front, there is a facade, and the windows are sealed. In buildings like these it often happens that the fire spreads", Malik was quoted saying, in a Hindustan Times report. Ground reports indicate there was only one main exit from the building, despite building safety norms requiring multiple escape routes for commercial lodging establishments. Several media reports and local residents said the outer gate was locked when the fire broke out. Local resident Mansoor, who joined rescue efforts, told ANI: "The building's main entrance had an electronic gate that automatically locked at night. Because the fire cut off the electricity, the gate was completely blocked and would not open. There was absolutely no way out."

No Ventilation, Smoke Everywhere

Survivors and residents described a building with little or no ventilation, a factor that may have accelerated the spread of smoke. Minhazul Hassan, a Bangladeshi national staying at the property while accompanying his mother for medical treatment, said, “The building was not well ventilated, as there were no windows, not even in the bathrooms.” HT reported that Neighbour Giriraj Prajapati echoed similar concerns. “Unfortunately a lot of buildings here are built similarly, with no ventilation. I suspect this is what allowed the fire to spread so much.” Officials later confirmed that the fire originated on the ground floor before smoke spread upwards, trapping occupants on higher levels. According to India Today, the Delhi Fire Services Chief confirmed that the hotel lacked a fire NOC, stating that the building's structure itself was not compliant with the safety norms required to obtain one.

Desperate Escapes and Civilian Rescue Efforts

As conditions deteriorated, desperate scenes unfolded outside the building. Witnesses reported people breaking windows, climbing onto ledges and jumping from upper floors in an attempt to survive. Mansoor recounted how residents smashed glass panes and gathered mattresses from nearby hotels to cushion falls. "Two Indian men jumped from the second floor but were injured," he said. He also described efforts to use ropes to rescue occupants stranded on upper floors.

Another eyewitness, Om, told ANI that when he arrived around 9:30 am, "the entire fire was raging, and people were jumping from the building from here and there. We saw about five people jumping. One person also broke their leg."

Videos from the scene showed people leaping from higher floors as thick smoke billowed from the structure.

Death Toll Could Rise

According to Max Healthcare, 39 victims were brought to Max Hospital, Saket. Eighteen were declared brought dead, while 15 were admitted to intensive care, including eight on ventilator support in critical condition, said ANI. Five people were discharged after treatment, while one severely injured patient was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Delhi Police said more than 15 foreign nationals were among those killed. Many victims had travelled to India for medical treatment and were staying near Max Hospital during their visits.

Rescue operations concluded at 12:12 pm, according to South District SDM and DDMA official Jitendra Kumar. Forensic teams have since begun examining the site as investigators work to determine the exact cause of the blaze and whether alleged violations contributed to the scale of the disaster. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire, including possible safety lapses and regulatory violations. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR under the culpable homicide provision and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).