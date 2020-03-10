Sikkim withdraws five-day working week system for government employees

Not happy with the performance of the employees, the Sikkim government has withdrawn the five-day working week system and declared that they will get holidays only on second and fourth Saturdays.

The new system will be effective from April 1, according to a notification.

After coming to power in May last year, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang had introduced the five-day working week for employees of the state government and public sector units. Earlier, it was a six-day week.

However, official sources said, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government was not happy with the performance of its employees despite providing them holidays on Saturdays.

Modifying the May 28, 2019 notification, chief secretary S C Gupta on Monday said that with effect from April 1, 2020, only the second and fourth Saturdays will be holidays for the government and PSU offices in Sikkim.