/Shubhanshu Shukla returns: ISRO reveals its Axiom mission cost, Chandrayaan plan

India's astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, and the Axiom-4 crew aboard the Dragon spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, after an 18-day stay on the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla is the only Indian to have visited the space station. India's space agency, ISRO, said today that he performed several scientific experiments on the gigantic space facility. The body also revealed how much it spent to send the astronaut to space. Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre, ISRO, said that the mission will help India in executing its Gaganyaan programme.

"This has been an unforgettable experience for him (Subhanshu Shukla). He carried out multiple experiments aboard the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station. After experiencing space and microgravity, he conducted several scientific tests. This mission has been a major learning opportunity for us. ISRO took up this mission to gather experience that will help us in our Gaganyaan programme," said Desai.

He said that before sending an Indian astronaut aboard the Gaganyaan spacecraft, the space agency will send three unmanned flights.

"As part of our programme, we will launch an unmanned mission this year, followed by two more unmanned flights. After that, an Indian astronaut will be sent into space onboard the Gaganyaan spacecraft. The astronaut will stay in space for two to seven days and return to Earth. The experience gained by Shubanshu Shukla during his time on the ISS will be extremely valuable for the Gaganyaan programme planned over the next two years," he said.

Desai said Rs 600 crore was spent by India on the Axiom mission.

"Around Rs 600 crore were spent on this mission, covering training for two astronauts and other space journey preparations. The insights gained after 15 days in space will help us enhance the success of the Gaganyaan mission," Desai mentioned.

He also emphasised the importance of India-US space cooperation and the pact signed between ISRO and NASA during Prime Minister Modi's US visit.

"With the new information we have gathered, we can plan the Gaganyaan mission more effectively. This mission was done in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX. During the Indian Prime Minister's recent visit to the US, an agreement was signed between ISRO and NASA allowing one Indian astronaut to travel to the ISS under a US mission," he added.

He said two astronauts were chosen and trained for several months. However, in the end, Shubhanshu Shukla got the chance to go to the space station.