Shraddha Walkar murder case: Dating app Bumble will 'remain available' to help police

Bumble, an online dating application, said that it will "remain available" to assist the Indian authorities, who are investigating the Shraddha Walkar murder case, that shocked the Indian capital city New Delhi.

Aftab Poonawala allegedly killed his 27-year-old girlfriend Shraddha. He reportedly cut her up into more than 30 pieces and disposed of them across the city. The gruesome incident took place in May but it came to light recently.

Local police have said that Shraddha and Aftab met on the dating app Bumble in 2019, and they were allegedly live-in partners. The accused, Aftab, is currently under arrest. He has been charged with murder.

As quoted by media outlets, a Bumble spokesperson said: "Everyone at Bumble is devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime, and our hearts are with Shraddha Walker's family and loved ones."

The spokesperson said, "We will continue to follow closely and remain available to law enforcement should they request our support. The safety and wellbeing of our members is our top priority and we have a dedicated global team serving their needs."

Media reports also mentioned that sources close to the development of the story noted that the police will get in touch with the dating app to get more details of Aftab Poonawala's profile.

Aftab reportedly met another woman using the same dating app Bumble and started dating her around 20 days after he allegedly murdered Shraddha.

He even invited the same woman to his house more than once, during the period of time when the remains of Shraddha's body were still in the apartment.

