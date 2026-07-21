/Shiv Sena (UBT) approaches Supreme Court against Lok Sabha speaker allowing merger of rebel MPs with Shinde Sena

Uddhav Thackeray and his party Shiv Sena (UBT) approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 21) demanding annulling Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval of allowing merger of its 6 Members of Parliament with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat mentioned the matter on behalf of Thackeray and his party before a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant seeking urgent listing of the plea.

“My functioning as a political party in Parliament has come to an absolute standstill. These MPs are not with me. The Speaker has recognised their merger with another party," Kamat submitted before the bench.

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The Supreme Court agreed to consider the request for listing but did not commit to hearing the matter immediately.

“Can’t promise. Will see," the bench observed, reported LiveLaw.

Rebel MPs join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.



On June 22 six Shiv Sena (UBT) Members of Parliament - Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, MP Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, and Hingoli MP Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar. joined Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

The rebel MPs in their statements earlier said that Shiv Sena (UBT) under Uddhav Thackeray has gone astray from the Balasaheb Thackeray’s principles and fear the party could eventually merge with the Congress, which has forced them to take this step.

The move gives Shinde an even stronger hold over the politics of Maharashtra and consolidates his position further within the party founded by Bal Thackeray