A chartered flight bound for Bangkok from Pune was recalled midair on February 10 after reports emerged that Rishiraj Sawant, son of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, had gone missing. The aircraft, carrying Rishiraj and two of his friends, returned to Pune between 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm on the same day.

Advertisment

Authorities later confirmed that Rishiraj had booked the private flight without informing his father, a Shiv Sena leader. As the flight progressed towards Thailand’s capital, the pilots received an order to turn back. Initially sceptical, they complied only after verification from aviation regulators and law enforcement agencies.

The sequence of events began when Pune Police received an anonymous call around 4:00 pm, reporting that Rishiraj had been taken away by unidentified individuals. This led to the registration of a kidnapping case, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

“When we first received instructions to turn the aircraft around, we assumed it was a prank. However, after confirming with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), we realised it was linked to an active police investigation,” an airline executive told PTI.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘AI as their second brain’: Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal sets bold new hiring criteria

This incident is believed to be unprecedented, as midair flight recalls are typically reserved for medical or technical emergencies. At the time of diversion, the plane was flying over Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

To avoid any potential disturbance on board, neither Rishiraj nor his friends were informed about the diversion. The in-flight navigation screens were switched off, and passengers remained unaware that they were returning to Pune. “They were relaxing after their meal, unaware of the situation,” the airline official said.

Advertisment

Surprise Round Trip

Upon landing at Pune International Airport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel immediately boarded the plane and escorted Rishiraj and his companions out. The passengers, surprised by the unexpected landing, reportedly confronted the pilots, who stated that they were following official instructions.

Following the incident, the flight operator received multiple inquiries from the DGCA and provided details of the procedures followed.

Also read: India energy week 2025: Global energy leaders assemble for India energy week

Subsequent investigations revealed that Rishiraj had booked the trip with his friends without informing his family. He later told the police that he had kept the travel plans secret to avoid a confrontation at home.

(With input from agencies)