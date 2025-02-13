Zomato’s Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal has announced a new hiring initiative, inviting business and product leaders who actively use artificial intelligence (AI) in their work. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goyal said he is looking to collaborate with individuals who have integrated AI as their “second brain.”

Interested applicants have been instructed to email him at [email protected] with the phrase “I have a second brain” in the subject line.

Goyal said, “I am looking to work with business and product leaders who have already started using AI as their second brain. If you are the one, please write to me at [email protected]."

The job offer quickly gained attention on social media.

Some users supported the concept of AI-enhanced productivity, with an angel investor commenting that AI as a “second brain” can “streamline decision-making and enhance creativity.”

Goyal responded by confirming that his own productivity had significantly increased since adopting AI tools.

Absolutely. My productivity is up multiple times since I embraced it. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 4, 2025

However, some users questioned Zomato’s hiring transparency, with one asking about a previous chief of staff job posting and why there had been no updates on it.

Another user enquired whether AI usage in daily activities such as health and sleep tracking, would qualify them for the role.

What happened to the Chief of Staff thing, no reply on that — Indianstockss.com (@indian_stockss) February 4, 2025

This is not the first time Goyal has used a non-traditional approach to recruitment.

In 2023, he posted a job listing for a chief of staff role, seeking candidates who were “hungry” but inexperienced, empathetic yet willing to make difficult decisions, and had ‘zero entitlement.’

The role required applicants to pay Rs 2 million upfront, that was to be donated entirely to Feeding India, Zomato’s charitable initiative.

The position was unpaid for the first year, but offered a salary exceeding Rs 5 million in the following years.

AI’s expanding role in leadership

Goyal’s latest hiring approach reflects a broader trend in the business world, where AI is increasingly becoming a core component of decision-making.

Many organisations are looking for professionals who can integrate AI into their workflows to improve efficiency and innovation.

By specifically seeking leaders who embrace AI as a critical tool, Zomato is signalling its commitment to technological adaptation.

Whether this approach influences other companies remains to be seen, but it highlights the growing expectation that future business leaders will need to navigate AI-driven environments effectively.