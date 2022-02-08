Seven Indian soldiers stuck in Arunachal avalanche found dead; PM, president offer condolences

The bodies of seven Indian Army personnel who went missing after an avalanche struck near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh have been recovered, the army said in a statement on Tuesday.

On February 6, the army personnel from the 19 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles were trapped after the avalanche hit the Kameng Sector. The personnel were part of a patrol team.

The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the past few days.

Search and rescue operations, including airlifting specialised teams, had been launched immediately after the avalanche struck the Mummy Head area in the Tawang district where the soldiers were patrolling in sub-zero conditions.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed dead, the army said in the statement.

"The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days. The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest army medical facility for further formalities," the army said.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered their condolences to the bereaved families.

Sadddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. Condolences to the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2022 ×

President Ram Nath Kovind said the death of Army soldiers due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh is a tragedy beyond words and offered condolences to their families.

The death of soldiers due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh is a tragedy beyond words. The brave soldiers laid down their lives for the service of the nation. Their selfless sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to their families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 8, 2022 ×

Arunachal Pradesh is generally divided into Kameng area on the west and rest of Arunachal Pradesh.

The army’s Eastern Command handles the 1,346-km-long LAC including Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China.

This command has three corps — 33 Corps (Sikkim), 4 Corps (Kameng sector) and 3 Corps (Rest of Arunachal Pradesh) to handle the LAC.

(With inputs from agencies)