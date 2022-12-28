Serum Insititute of India to provide 20 million Covishield vaccines worth $ 49.5 million to govt free of cost

Amid a rise in Covid cases in several countries, official sources on Wednesday said that the (SII) has offered 20 million coronavirus vaccines, Covishield, free of cost to the central government.

The source said that the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute, Prakash Kumar Singh, in written offered the vaccine doses worth Rs 420 Crore ($50 million) free of cost to the Indian government, PTI reported.

SII has previously provided vaccines to the government in its campaigns. Till now, the SII has provided over 170 crores (1.7 billion) doses of Covishield to the government.

It is believed that Singh has sought to know how to deliver the doses.

The Indian government is on alert and has asked states and Union Territories to be prepared amid a rise in Covid cases in countries including China and South Korea.

The government has increased its surveillance and genome sequencing Covid positive cases.

It made random Covid testing mandatory on Saturday for two per cent of travellers arriving on each international flight.

With only 27 per cent of Indians eligible to take precautionary doses, officials have urged to those due for it to take it.

Officials sources have also listed that the next 40 days are crucial for India as it might see a spike in coronavirus cases in January.

The Health Ministry sources said that even if there is a wave in India, deaths and hospitalisations will be very low.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have held meetings to assess India's preparedness for a surge in cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

