Indian PM Modi's mother Heeraben hospitalised; is in stable condition: Hospital

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Dec 28, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi often meets his mother Heeraben. Photograph:(ANI)

"Hon'ble Prime Minister's mother is admitted at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable," a statement issued by the hospital on Wednesday said. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben was hospitalised at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday. Her health condition is stable. 

A statement issued by the hospital said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister's mother is admitted at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."

×

 

Further details are awaited. 

Heeraben Modi turned 100 on June 18 this year. Prime Minister Modi often meets his mother. Recently, Modi met Heeraben on December 4, seeking her blessings ahead of the second and the final phase of voting in the Gujarat assembly election. 

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family were injured in a car accident in Mysuru, Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon. The family was travelling to Bandipur in a car and the accident occurred when the driver lost control and hit the road divider. 

Prahlad Damodar Das Modi suffered an injury on his chin. His son Mehul Prahlad Modi, daughter-in-law Jinal Modi and six-year-old grandson Menat Mehul Modi and driver Satyanarayana were also injured.

They were admitted to the JSS Hospital in Mysuru. On Wednesday, hospital authorities said the injured were being shifted to the general ward from the ICU. On the other hand, hospital sources told IANS Prahlad and his family will remain in Mysuru for an additional two days following their discharge, while his grandson`s treatment will continue till Thursday. 
 

