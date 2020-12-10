Sensex ends 144 points lower; Nifty below 13,500

Sensex and Nifty were trading with losses on Thursday, following weak global cues and a sell-off in counters such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, Infosys, and HDFC.

The S&P BSE Sensex snapped its five-day rally to settle at 45,960 levels, down 144 points, or 0.31 per cent while NSE's Nifty ended at 13,478, down 51 points, or 0.38 per cent, thus breaking the seven-day gaining streak.

Global markets

Asian equities eased from record highs on Thursday as stalled US stimulus talks and a sell-off in tech stocks weighed, while sterling traders sat on a knife’s edge as last-ditch Brexit negotiations yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

In Europe, shares were little changed after a meeting between Britain and EU leaders on a trade deal failed to yield a breakthrough, while a European Central Bank (ECB) decision due later in the day kept investors from making big bets.

In commodities, oil prices rose above $49 a barrel as hopes of a faster demand recovery after the release of Covid-19 vaccines offset a huge rise in US crude inventories that showed supply remains ample.

(With inputs from Reuters)