/Security on high alert across JK ahead of Independence Day celebrations

On the 79th Independence Day celebrations, security has been beefed up and put on high alert across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The number of security personnel on the ground have been increased. Security forces have also put barricades at many places, while drones are being used for aerial surveillance.

Dog squads are also being used to keep a vigil. LG Manoj Sinha would be presiding over the main function at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Multiple functions have been organised across the UT by the UT Government. Checkpoints have been put in Various districts, including the bordering districts of North Kashmir, including Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora.

Multiple anti-terror operations are being carried on by security forces across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. On Wednesday, security forces foiled an infiltration bid in North Kashmir's Uri sector in the Baramulla district. One Indian army soldier was killed during the operation. Security forces say the operation continues on the second day in the area.

''Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while undertaking operational duty along the Line of Control in Uri, Baramulla. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," said the Indian Army.

An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Dul area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and continued for the fourth consecutive day. According to the officials, a massive search operation is being carried out by security forces in the region. Security forces also blasted one of the natural caves in the area, in which they believed that terrorists could be hiding.