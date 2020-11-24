Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be manufactured in India

Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine will be manufactured in India, among other countries and current clinical trials are underway as well in the country.

CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said, We are ready to start deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine to foreign markets thanks to partnerships with manufacturers in India, Brazil, South Korea, China, and four other countries.”. RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund is the main body, which is funding the Sputnik vaccine project.

Phase II-III clinical trials of Sputnik V Covid vaccine are underway in India, the company has said, with phase III going in Belarus, the UAE, Venezuela, and other countries.

Last month, India's Drug Control General of India gave the approval to conduct clinical trials for the vaccine. RDIF and Dr. Reddy's are in partnership to conduct trials and distribute the vaccine, with the latter sending 100 million doses to India.

According to the company, the vaccine is 95 per cent effective and will cost less than $10 or Rs 740 internationally. Since its 2 dose vaccine, the total cost is expected to be around 1480. It estimates that the first international deliveries of the vaccine will be made to customers in January 2021. For the Russian Nationals, it will be free of charge.

More than 22,000 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 volunteers with the first and the second dose of the vaccine at 29 medical centers in Russia.