Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to arrive in India on Monday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to begin his two-day bilateral visit to India on Monday -- with an aim to prepare ground for the annual New Delhi-Moscow summit as well as to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The visit was announced by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in Moscow on April 1.

On April 5 and 6, Lavrov will visit New Delhi to hold talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Zakharova said.

The Russian foreign ministry tweeted that Lavrov would visit Pakistan on April 6 to 7 during which he will hold talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"The Ministers will discuss bilateral ties, including economic cooperation and counterterrorism #RussiaPakistan," it said.

The India and Russia annual summit was postponed last year because of the Covid pandemic.

According to a statement by the Russian embassy in India, "the heads of the foreign affairs agencies will discuss the current state of bilateral relations, the preparation of the upcoming high-level meeting this year, including cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, will consider key topics on the regional, global agenda, assess approaches to the interaction between Russia and India on the international arena, including at the UN, BRICS."

"A special and privileged strategic partnership with India is one of Russia`s foreign policy priorities," the statement read.

The two sides are developing an active political dialogue, trade and economic, as well as military and technical ties, scientific, cultural, and humanitarian contacts, it said.

"A considerable experience of fruitful cooperation in a wide range of areas has been accumulated. The interest of the Indian business in the Far East and other regions of Russia is growing," the statement added.

The official release also stated that the Russian foreign minister is also set to implement the outcomes of the 20th Russian-Indian summit held in September last year, in Vladivostok.

Russia has been a time-tested partner for India and the country has been a key pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy. Both the countries have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties. Twenty annual summit meetings have, so far, taken place alternately in India and Russia.