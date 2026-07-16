/Ruling TVK expels functionary after bribery charges; he gets arrested

Tamil Nadu's ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) expelled a lower level functionary

Veeraswamy, after he faced charges of receiving a bribe and a video of the incident went viral. Veeraswamy had been serving as the Chengalpattu East district joint secretary. After the allegations emerged and the opposition began targeting the ruling TVK, the TVK expelled him from the primary membership of the party, citing disciplinary reasons and that his actions had brought disrepute to the party.

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Veerasamy is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh from a contractor, apparently to facilitate the release of pending payments for road construction. This act came to light after the exchange was secretly video recorded and later released on social media. Ironically for the Vijay government, the incident took place at a time when the establishment was promoting the placement of "anti-bribery" boards at Government offices. The Government had issued an order that all Government offices and websites must display a Whatsapp number, E-mail ID, phone numbers for reporting complaints about bribery and corruption.

According to a statement released by the Tamil Nadu government, based on a complaint lodged by contractor Naveen Kumar, a case was registered against Veeraswamy at Thalambur Police Station. Apart from the Prevention of Corruption Act, Veeraswamy was also booked under Sections 308(5) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following which he was arrested.

Tamil Nadu Government's attempt to crackdown on Corruption





This week, Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary Dr. Sai Kumar urged all the Departments of Secretariat and all the Heads of Department, all Collectors, District level officials to display "Anti-bribery" Notice Boards in English and in Tamil, in every office, in public places at visible points, also in websites.

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The order states that the following should be displayed: "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence", The complaints about corruption may be sent to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, No.293, MKN Road, Alandur, Chennai - 600 016. Phone: +91-44-2232 1090/2232 1085/2231 0989/2234 2142 Mobile: 94981 80936 (Whatsapp) Fax: 91-44-2232 1005 E-mail: dvac@nic.in

The Chief Secretary's order also stated that theInspection Wings and the Inspection Cell in the District Collectorate have been instructed to inspect the Government Offices regarding the implementation of the instructions.

Right from his first speech as Chief Minister after taking oath, Vijay has made bold public statements against bribery and corruption in Government offices and by those in powerful offices. Addressing a recent political event in Karur district, Vijay said: If someone asks you for a bribe, tell them directly that you won’t give it. I will be with you. Even after that if someone forces you, tell them, ‘our son, our brother, our Vijay is the one ruling this state. Tell them very strongly.