In a shocking and bizarre incident, a farmer based in India's Uttar Pradesh was stunned to find out 36-digit bank balance in his account, which surpassed the GDP of many nations as well as crossed billionaire Elon Musk's net worth.

Ajit, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras village was left speechless when his bank balance on April 25 showed Rs 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542. The figure he saw in his bank account, cannot be calculated in an ordinary calculator.

This comes a day after two transactions of Rs 1800 and Rs 1400 were debited from his account.

However, the excitement of the farmer and his wife was not for long and faded quickly as they feared that they could be a target of some fraud activity, according to a NDTV report.

Ajit later informed the bank, only to find out that it was a technical glitch linked to a branch in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the error was still there and he approached the police. The police authorities have now asked him to file a cybercrime complaint.

Ajit is now fearing that he could be a part of some bigger fraud activity. However, his account has been frozen now for safety purposes.

He hopes that his account will be restored soon and he is not the victim of a cyberattack. The cyber authorities have begun the probe, raising several concerns including digital banking safety, system errors, and public trust in financial infrastructure — particularly for rural account holders.

His bank balance is much higher than the world's richest man and SpaceX CEO, worth Rs 2,84,17,69,27,10,400 by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

