In the evolving domain of 21st-century warfare, cyberspace has become a critical battleground, shaping the outcomes of conflicts before a single shot is fired. Cyber warfare, encompassing both offensive and defensive capabilities, has emerged as an indispensable pillar of national security and military strategy. As nations around the world invest heavily in digital warfare tools, the Indian Army is also advancing steadily to secure its networks, protect critical infrastructure, and develop precision cyber strike capabilities in line with modern threats.



Cyber warfare can be broadly classified into two domains—offensive and defensive. Offensive cyber capabilities involve using cyber tools to disrupt, degrade, or destroy enemy systems, networks, and infrastructure. These operations are designed to impair the adversary’s command and control, communication networks, critical infrastructure, or weapon systems. On the other hand, defensive cyber capabilities are aimed at protecting one’s own networks, preventing intrusions, detecting threats, and ensuring the integrity of communications and operational readiness.



Global trends over the last decade have demonstrated the growing relevance of cyber capabilities in actual combat scenarios. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has perhaps been the most telling example. Even before the first tank crossed the border in February 2022, Ukraine’s banking systems, satellite networks, and government servers were subjected to a series of coordinated cyberattacks. The deployment of malware like “WhisperGate” and “HermeticWiper” showcased the disruptive potential of offensive cyber tools. Russia also allegedly targeted Viasat’s satellite communication systems, causing widespread outages across military and civilian networks.

Ukraine, meanwhile, with substantial assistance from Western allies, mounted a formidable cyber defence, leveraging both state and private capabilities to neutralise attacks and maintain digital resilience.

The importance of defensive cyber operations was further highlighted in incidents like the SolarWinds breach (2020), which compromised the software supply chains of numerous U.S. government and private entities.



Likewise, the Iranian and Israeli cyber confrontations over the past few years, ranging from attacks on water treatment plants to the targeting of port facilities, reflect how cyber tools are increasingly used to project power and inflict damage, often without crossing traditional thresholds of war.



In this global context, the Indian Army has recognised the need to build credible cyber capabilities across the full spectrum—from safeguarding digital infrastructure to developing proactive offensive measures. The Indian Army operates under a layered approach to cybersecurity. Establishing the Defence Cyber Agency (DCA) under the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) is a milestone step towards consolidating tri-service cyber operations. The DCA is tasked with both defensive and offensive cyber roles and plays a key part in integrating cyber warfare with conventional military operations.



The latest Land Warfare Doctrine highlights the centrality of cyber operations in contemporary land warfare scenarios, emphasising that victory in future conflicts will hinge upon dominance in information and cyber domains. The doctrine explicitly recognises cyber warfare as critical not only for safeguarding command-and-control systems but also for enabling precision strikes, enhancing battlefield situational awareness, and disrupting adversarial operations. Thus, investing in offensive and defensive cyber capabilities is no longer optional but an operational imperative for the Indian Army to maintain strategic advantage and achieve decisive outcomes.



India’s security environment necessitates such preparedness. With persistent cyber intrusions emanating from adversarial states, especially China and Pakistan, the threat landscape is complex and evolving. Reports of cyber reconnaissance on Indian military networks attempts to breach critical infrastructure, and targeting of satellite and energy grids highlight the urgency for robust defensive mechanisms. The Indian Army has, therefore, strengthened its cyber surveillance, threat intelligence, and incident response mechanisms. Internal monitoring units, Security Operations Centres (SOCs), and Cyber Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) ensure 24/7 vigilance and rapid response capabilities.

At the same time, the Indian Army is investing in offensive cyber capabilities in line with global strategic trends. These include developing indigenous malware tools, penetration testing frameworks, and tools for network disruption and signal interception.



Advanced training and skill development form another pillar of the Army’s cyber preparedness. The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Mhow has become a hub for cyber and information warfare training. Officers and personnel are being equipped with state-of-the-art knowledge in cyber operations, ethical hacking, cryptography, and AI-driven threat analysis. Exercises and simulations replicating real-world cyberattack scenarios are routinely conducted to ensure readiness.



Emerging technologies are playing a transformative role. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are now integral to threat detection and behavioural analysis in Army networks. Blockchain-based secure communication protocols and quantum-resistant encryption methods are also being explored to avoid future cyber threats.

For the Indian Army, cyber capabilities offer operational benefits beyond mere protection. Offensive cyber tools can act as force multipliers, enabling the Army to disrupt enemy networks during operations, paralyse adversary logistics, or neutralise command infrastructure in a non-kinetic, deniable manner. They serve as a form of strategic deterrence, showcasing the Army’s ability to respond in kind to any hostile digital aggression.



As modern warfare increasingly moves into the virtual realm, the Indian Army’s proactive and forward-looking approach to cyber operations reflects its commitment to securing India’s sovereignty in the information age. Both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities are not merely technological pursuits—they are foundational to national security and strategic autonomy. In a battlespace where bytes can be as decisive as bullets, India’s growing cyber strength ensures that the Army remains future-ready, resilient, and formidable.

(Col. Danvir Singh (Retd) is a military veteran who is now associated with different television and print media as a consultant on defence and strategic affairs. He follows developments in weapon systems closely and carries out analysis on matters of Defence, Strategy, & Foreign Affairs with a special focus on India’s neighbourhood. A prolific writer, Col. Danvir, is the author of the book Kashmir’s Death Trap: Tales of Perfidy and Valour.)

