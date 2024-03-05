Role of classmates to be mentioned in 'holistic' report card of Indian students

India's National Council for Educational and Research Training (NCERT) has ushered in a new era of student evaluation by discarding previous grading methods. The recently unveiled Holistic Progress Card (HPC), developed by PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development) under the NCERT umbrella, marks a paradigm shift in assessing students' overall progress.

What is a Holistic Progress Card?

Designed for foundational (Classes 1 and 2), preparatory (Classes 3 to 5), and middle stages (Classes 6 to 8), the HPC incorporates feedback from parents, classmates, and even self-evaluation by students.

The approach aims to provide a comprehensive view of students' academic performance, cognitive abilities, socio-emotional skills, and creativity during class activities.

What does it mean?

It means a departure from the reliance on year-end examinations, the HPC aligns with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) to prioritise a learner-centric evaluation. This entails considering various aspects of learning, diverse skills, and competencies, instead of focusing solely on test scores.

The HPC introduces a descriptive evaluation format, where students actively participate in assessing their own performance and that of their peers. It encourages students to reflect on their progress through statements such as "I learned something new" or "I expressed my creativity."

At the middle stage (Classes 6 to 8), students are prompted to set academic and personal goals.

An "ambition card" allows students to outline their aspirations, areas for improvement, and the necessary skills and habits to fulfill their ambitions.

The HPC seeks to involve parents in the learning process, integrating their insights on homework, classroom engagement, and balancing screen time with extracurricular activities. Peer evaluation is also a key element, with students assessing their classmates' contributions to activities.

Following a successful pilot study in select states in March 2023, the NCERT has urged all states and union territories to implement the HPC. Currently, approximately 15 to 16 states, UTs, and CBSE schools have embraced the HPC, with others at various stages of implementation.