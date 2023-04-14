Road rage in Kashmir: Traffic police counsel stunt bikers, their parents after huge spike in accidents

There has been a huge spike in road rage and stunt biking incidents in Kashmir valley. Before it becomes a major problem, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's traffic wing has started counselling sessions for stunt bikers of the valley. A group of these stunt bikers along with their parents were called in for a counselling session making the youngsters understand the threats involved in doing the stunts.

A road rage video has gone viral recently on social networks in which a family was attacked and threatened by stunt bikers on the outskirts of Srinagar for filming a video of stunt biking. The J&K Police and its traffic wing has formed special teams to identify individuals involved in stunt biking and posing a threat to the life of common people. The traffic police are also taking action against repeat offenders of stunt biking incidents.

"We have started acting tough and the repeated and habitual offenders are being dealt with sternly while those who are doing it for the first time are being counselled in front of their parents before letting them go. We have summoned a few, and are trying to reach out to the maximum to counsel them. In addition to law enforcement, parents have an important role in preventing such incidents. If they want to provide their children two-wheelers or other vehicles, they should make sure they have all the necessary documentation, safety equipment, and, most importantly, whether or not they are eligible to drive,'' said Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP Traffic.

Kashmir region has witnessed multiple deaths and injuries due to these bike stunts. A youngster died recently in a bike collision on the famous boulevard road of Dal Lake while doing a stunt. The videos on social networks of these bike stunts led to a lot of citizens approaching the traffic police to curb bike stunts. The police say that they won't allow these youngsters to endanger their lives and of the pedestrians. The issue of road rage and stunt biking is not restricted to the Srinagar city only but various parts of the region as well.

''The department has taken multiple measures to curb stunt biking and rash riding by two-wheeler riders, besides identifying the boys involved in it. It is not restricted to Srinagar only, there are some boys from other districts who come to Srinagar for these stunts. We have identified dozens of these stunt bikers and are in the process of identifying more. With the help of social media, we have identified a good number of bikers from other districts who come to Srinagar for bike stunts and reckless riding and driving. And we will be calling them for the counselling as well,'' said Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP Traffic.