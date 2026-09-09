/Reviving terror module, training terrorists: NIA chargesheet reveals ‘mastermind’ Umer Un Nabi’s role in Red Fort blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named Umer Un Nabi as the mastermind behind the November 2025 Red Fort car blast that killed 11 and injured 29 others. In the chargesheet, the agency has alleged that Nabi, also known as Pinda and Rahul Bhat, was “operational in-charge” of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror module, which had been revived by him in recent years to carry out terror attacks across India. The investigators have described the AGuH as a revived manifestation of Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent.

What was Nabi’s role?

According to the NIA, Nabi began working to revive the dormant terror module as early as 2022. He was also building a network of radicalised people for carrying out terrorist activities against India. He radicalised recruits, arranged clandestine meetings, and facilitated terror training. He was also managing the logistics needed by the terror module and glorified acts of “Shahadat” or martyrdom. The agency also cited Nabi’s alleged plan to travel to Afghanistan for “Hijrat” as his association with the extremist ideology deepened.

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Investigators further alleged that Nabi helped arrange funds, procure illegal weapons and secure locations for meetings and training in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR.

Nabi circulated extremist material

Nabi and other members of the module circulated extremist literature that promoted armed struggle and violence. Documents examined by investigators included “Definition of Jihad”, “The Requirements of Jihad”, “The 21 Aims and Objectives of Jihad”, “39 Ways to Serve and Participate in Jihad” and “44 Ways to Support Jihad”.

NIA said that the literature sought to justify violent extremism and portrayed it as a religious obligation. The material also contained guidance on operational secrecy, false identities and terrorist attacks. Members allegedly communicated through encrypted platforms, including Signal.

A part of a larger conspiracy?

The agency said that forensic examination detected traces of TATP and ammonium nitrate in post-blast material. According to the chargesheet, the vehicle that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10 last year had been converted into a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED).

The second-hand car had been procured by Nabi and co-accused as part of the conspiracy. The NIA has alleged the explosion was the culmination of a wider conspiracy involving radicalisation, weapons procurement and preparations for further attacks. Recoveries made during the investigation suggested preparations for manufacturing and storing explosive substances.

The blast occurred near the Red Fort at around 6:50 pm on November 10, killing 11 people and injuring 29 others, according to the investigation.

NIA said that Nabi was inside the vehicle when it exploded. His identity was confirmed after DNA examination of biological material recovered from the blast site. The chargesheet added that forensic evidence indicated that the explosive device was initiated from inside the vehicle through a command mechanism.