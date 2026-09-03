/CM Revanth Reddy sacks Konda Surekha from Telangana Cabinet amid row over daughter’s remarks

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday (September 03) has removed Minister Konda Surekha from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. The move comes after remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmitha Patel, targeting Revanth Reddy and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

Sushmitha’s comments sparked strong reactions within the Congress, following which the TPCC Disciplinary Committee issued a notice to Surekha over the matter.

The dispute centres on the Parkal Assembly constituency and emerged after Sushmitha publicly questioned Revanth Reddy's support for Congress MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During a recent programme in the constituency, Revanth Reddy backed sitting MLA Prakash Reddy and appealed to voters to elect him again in the next election.

Sushmitha questioned the Chief Minister's decision to support Prakash Reddy in what she called "Konda territory".

"Why are you coming to my area, coming to Konda's territory, and asking people to elect Prakash Reddy again?" she asked.

Sushmitha's remarks gained significance as she has also expressed an interest in contesting the Parkal Assembly seat in the next election.

She later intensified her criticism of the Chief Minister, alleging that Revanth Reddy and his brothers had benefited at the state's expense. She also made an allegation involving government land worth Rs 200 crore and a shell company.

"Except for you and your brothers falling upon the state and exploiting it, you haven't done anything else," she said.

"Why are you (Revanth Reddy) picking a fight with us? Why are you doing this to us?" Sushmitha asked.

Meanwhile, Surekha told the TPCC Disciplinary Committee that her daughter's remarks were her personal views. She argued that family members should not be held politically responsible for each other's opinions.

"Expecting another person to take political responsibility or demanding an explanation for someone's opinions merely due to family relations is improper," Surekha said.

Surekha also clarified that she had no intention of switching parties. However, she alleged that Revanth Reddy had forcibly removed her from the position.

"Revanth Reddy forcibly removed me from the position,