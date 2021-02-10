Rescue teams use drones in Uttarakhand's Tapovan tunnel

The rescue operation continued through the night on Tuesday in Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand after the glacier burst last weekend.

The teams worked to remove slush and debris in the tunnel with around 30 people still feared trapped in the tunnel. A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies entered the tunnel with drone camera used to assess the feasibility to enter beyond the cleared site inside the tunnel.

The death toll in the disaster has risen to 31 with the recovery of five bodies on Tuesday with the state agencies informing that 175 people are still missing.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said two bodies from debris in Raini village was recovered on Tuesday morning.

Amid the rescue operation, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited Lata in Chamoli district to meet the residents of the villages and also undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas.

"Undaunted multi-agency security personnel are trying hard to make their way through the tunnel. Let us see how many lives we can save," the state chief minister said.

Several villages in Joshimath were cut off after the avalanche in Rishi Ganga river on Sunday with areas in Raini Palli, Pang, Lata, Suraithota, Suki, Bhalgaon, Tolma, Fagrasu, Long Segdi, Gahar, Bhangyul, Juwagwad and Jugju being cut off.

