Republic Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi pays homage to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the Republic Day.

The iconic memorial in the India Gate complex behind the canopy was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019.

The National War Memorial is an Indian national monument built to honour and remember soldiers of the Indian military who gave the supreme sacrifice in armed conflicts of Independent India.

Spread over an area of approximately 40 acres, National War Memorial comprises four concentric circles, namely -- the 'Amar Chakra', 'Veerta Chakra', 'Tyag Chakra' and the 'Rakshak Chakra' with names of 25,942 soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

It also includes a central 15.5-m obelisk, an eternal flame and six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by the Indian Army, Air Force and the Navy in a covered gallery (Veerta Chakra).

The memorial is dedicated to soldiers killed during the Indo-China War in 1962, Indo-Pakistan Wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999, and also those in the UN peacekeeping missions.

(With inputs from agencies)