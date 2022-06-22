Ready to resign, but come forward to discuss: Uddhav Thackeray tells rebels

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (June 22) told rebelling MLAs of his party Shiv Sena that he was ready to resign from the post if they wanted but urged them to come forward to discuss. Maharashtra is the richest state in India. The politics of the major state is witnessing a turmoil due to rebellion within the governing coalition orchestrated by Eknath Shinde, an influential leader in Thackeray's own party and cabinet. Thackeray even said that he was ready to step down from the post of Shiv Sena chief. He even promised that MLAs could tell him freely if they wanted him to resign and that he would keep their names secret.

Shinde along with rebel MLAs are currently holed up in Guwahati, more than 2000 kilometres away from Shiv Sena's political base of Mumbai.

During his Live online address, broadcast from official government handles as well as party handles, Thackeray said that he was not after any post. He mentioned Eknath Shinde by name once during the speech.

"If you do not want me to be chief minister I will step down," he said, "But why aren't you and why didn't you tell me in person before this?"

Thackeray repeatedly urged rebel MLAs to discuss their grievances with him in person or even by phone.

Thackeray is due to meet Sharad Pawar this evening. Sharad Pawar, chief of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was instrumental in hammering out the three-way coalition between Shiv Sena- NCP and Congress and is said to have staked in past, his formidable political might to ensure that the Maharashtra government does not fall. However, the present crisis is widely perceived to be a huge political roadblock in the way of the coalition.

