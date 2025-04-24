RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head into the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 contest sitting fourth in the standings as they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday (April 24). Host RCB have a poor home record having lost all three matches at Chinnaswamy stadium while Rajasthan Royals are on a four match losing streak. So here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the RR vs RCB contest.

Advertisment

RCB vs RR Match Preview

So far in the IPL 2025, RCB have won five out of eight games but they have failed to win a single game at home. The latest meeting will be the 34th between the pair as RCB edge RR with a head-to-head record of 16-14.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Advertisment

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, Dhruv Jurel



Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag



All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana



Advertisment

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jofra Archer

Also Read: World Cup is like Olympics of cricket', says former Australia captain Steve Waugh

RCB vs RR Head-to-Head Records

Both RCB and RR have almost identical records in their previous 33 meetings with the former leading the head-to-head 16-14 while three matches have ended with no result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting and has scored 307 runs in nine matches. He will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in this history of IPL with more than 8000 runs. He will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

3. Josh Hazlewood

So far with 12 wickets in the IPL 2025, Hazlewood has been a good value-for-money player. We expect him to perform well and get at least a couple of wickets.

ALSO READ | 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

RCB vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli are good options to have in the Dream11 having been in great form. Shimron Hetmyer is also a value edition on the side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Team Analysis

RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets and seven balls to spare in last game. They are placed fourth on the points table with five wins and three losses in eight matches.

RR: Rajasthan Royals are eighth on the points table with two wins and six losses in eight matches. They suffered a narrow defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in the previous match by two runs.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

At the M.Chinnaswamy this year, teams batting second have won all three matches. RCB batted first each time and lost, likely because the pitch isn't great for batting early on. So, if a team bats first, it's important they doesn't lose many early wickets and post a good total to defend.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt



Batters: Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi



All-Rounders: Riyan Parag



Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Josh Hazelwood, Sandeep Sharma, Suyash Sharma



Match Prediction: Who Will Win RCB vs RR?

Rajasthan Royals are on a four-match losing streak. We except them to come hard at RCB with a nail-biting match on the line. However, seeing the current form and team balance, it will be RCB who we predict to be victorious.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.