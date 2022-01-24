Rare feat: Indian student in UAE makes history, bags perfect score of 1600 in SAT  

An Indian student in Dubai has achieved a rare feat. The 16-year-old has made history by getting the perfect score of 1600 in the SAT standardised test.

It is organised for university admissions in the US.

Ahaan Shetty, who is a Grade 11 student at GEMS Modern Academy in Dubai, got all his 154 questions correct.

The child got the highest possible score of 1600 (800 in maths; 800 in reading/writing) in SAT in December 2021. The results of the tests were announced last week.

Shetty is from Mumbai city in India. He had previously got a near-perfect score of 1520.

“I felt I could do better so I practiced some more and took the SAT again. I thought I did better this time but I was pleasantly surprised to get a perfect score,” said Shetty.

He wants to study physics, which is his favourite subject, at a leading university in the US after graduating high school next year.

He also loves to play piano, sprint in track-and-field and is a big fan of robotics.

Shetty did not study the day before his SAT and feels that there is no short-cut for doing well in SAT – or any other exam.

