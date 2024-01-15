Ram temple ceremony| 'Lord Ram came in my dream and said...': Indian minister on not going

With just a week left for the grand Ram temple consecration ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Jan 22, Bihar's Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that Lord Ram told him in his dreams that he would not attend the event. In a post on X, user Megh Updates shared a video on Sunday (Jan 14) in which Environment Minister Yadav made this remark.

Addressing an event, Yadav said that Lord Ram is forgotten once the elections are over. "Is it necessary that he will come (to Ayodhya) on Jan 22? Lord Ram won't come...I had a dream," Yadav said.

Also read | Ram temple consecration ceremony: 100 dignitaries from 55 nations to be present in Ayodhya on Jan 22

In a veiled jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India, he said, "Ram came in the dreams of four Shankaracharyas (pontiffs of the four mutts) as well as mine. Lord Ram told me that they (the BJP) were being deceptive."

Here's a look at the video. WION cannot verify its authenticity Ram ji has come in my and 4 Shankracharyas dream that he will not come on 22nd January- Tejpratap Yadav pic.twitter.com/N36HRqaAB3 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 14, 2024 × Tej Pratap's brother and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has not commented on the above remarks yet.

Many opposition leaders in India including those of the Congress, the CPI (M) and others have decided not to attend the Ram temple's consecration next week. The leaders have called the ceremony an election gimmick.

'Will visit temple after event is over': Akhilesh Yadav

On Saturday, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he received an invitation to attend the ceremony, but asserted that he would visit the temple with his family after the event. pic.twitter.com/YtnjHVxTSJ — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 13, 2024 × In a post on X, Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, thanked the temple trust for inviting him. "...heartfelt wishes for the successful completion of the ceremony. We will surely visit with family as devotees after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony," Yadav said on Saturday.

Also watch: Mauritius Minister Ramdhany likens Ram Temple consecration to 'Diwali' celebration × Meanwhile, preparations are underway in full swing for the Jan 22 ceremony in Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctorum of the temple on that day, the news agency ANI reported.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will begin on Tuesday.