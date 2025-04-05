Preparations are underway across India as devotees gear up to observe Ram Navami 2025, a festival that marks the birth of Lord Rama, regarded as the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, Ram Navami will be observed on 6 April, with key rituals scheduled during the Madhyahna period — considered the most auspicious time of the day.

Ram Navami falls on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. As per Drik Panchang, Lord Rama was born during the Madhyahna phase on this tithi. The Navami Tithi will begin at 7:26 PM on 5 April and conclude at 7:22 PM on 6 April. The Madhyahna muhurat, most appropriate for conducting religious ceremonies, will begin at 11:08 AM and end at 1:39 PM on 6 April.

The city of Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, is expected to witness large gatherings for temple visits, river rituals, and religious processions. Devotees traditionally start the day with a ceremonial bath in the Sarayu river, followed by a full-day fast and visits to key temples.

Across the country, temples will organise special prayers, recitations from the Ramayana, and devotional singing (bhajans). Many communities also hold public performances that depict episodes from Lord Rama’s life, including his conflict with Ravana, as narrated in the epic Ramayana.

In addition to pujas and processions, havans and community feasts are organised in several regions. Devotees often decorate their homes with images and idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman, and participate in local gatherings to mark the occasion.

Significance

Ram Navami is considered a significant day in the Hindu calendar, bringing communities together in spiritual observance and reflection on the life and teachings of Lord Rama. With the tithi, muhurat, and rituals clearly defined, devotees are preparing to follow the customs with dedication and precision.

This year’s celebrations will once again reflect long-standing traditions that form a core part of the festival’s observance across India.