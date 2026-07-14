In a move aimed at improving transparency after the alleged theft of devotees' donations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will begin publishing the Ram Mandir's monthly income on its official website. This comes after allegations of donation theft sparked a high-profile investigation.

According to sources, the Trust has decided that details of all major sources of revenue will be made public every month. The information will include collections from donation boxes, contributions received at donation counters, funds deposited under foreign currency regulations and interest earned on bank deposits.

The decision follows the recent donation theft case, which raised questions about the handling of offerings at the Ayodhya temple. By placing the figures in the public domain, the Trust hopes to reassure devotees and make its financial management more transparent.

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What information will be available?

The website will carry a monthly statement of the temple's income, allowing devotees to track how much money is received through different channels.

Apart from cash collected from donation boxes and counters, the Trust will also disclose funds transferred to designated accounts under foreign contribution rules, along with interest earned from banks.

Trust set for leadership changes

The transparency initiative comes as the Trust prepares for a reshuffle in its leadership. According to reports, Dr Krishna Mohan is expected to formally take over as General Secretary during the Trust's meeting on July 22 after being appointed Interim General Secretary earlier this month.

The meeting is also likely to clear appointments to three other vacant posts. Discussions are continuing over the possible induction of Yatindra Mohan Mishra, a member of the Ayodhya royal family, into the Trust.

Donation theft case under investigation

The decision comes against the backdrop of an ongoing investigation into the alleged theft of temple donations.

The Uttar Pradesh Government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after allegations surfaced that cash and valuables offered by devotees were being siphoned off before they were officially recorded. Police have so far arrested eight people in connection with the case, while an Ayodhya court has extended their judicial custody until July 27.

Investigators have said the accused allegedly admitted to stealing between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore over a period of time. Nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash has also been recovered during searches linked to the probe.