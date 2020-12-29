Rajinikanth says no to politics, citing health reasons

Actor-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that that he won't be entering politics citing health reasons.

“I see this health complication (hospitalisation) as a warning given to me by God,” the actor said in a 3-page statement issued on Tuesday.

"This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people, but please forgive me," says Rajinikanth as he backs out of political debut.

“It is impossible to secure an uprising in politics and a big victory by solely depending on news media and social media for campaign after I start the political party. Those who have experience in politics will not deny this fact. I will have to go to the people for campaigning and meet thousands and lakhs of people,” he said.

“Even in a group of 120 people (crew of Annatthe), there was a coronavirus infection and I had to stay under doctors’ watch for three days. Now this coronavirus has changed its form and is spreading as a variant strain. Even if the vaccine comes, if something happens to my health since I take immunosuppressant, then people who have trusted me and joined me will have to face several difficulties mentally and financially. Just because people will question me after I gave my word on my entry into politics, I don’t prefer to sacrifice my allies and friends. Forgive me because this decision will cause disappointment to those in Rajini Makkal Mandram and those who expected that I will enter politics,” the superstar said.

(With inputs from agencies)