/Indian classics Rajatarangini, Mahabharata and Arthashastra get UNESCO recognition, enter Memory of the World Register

Three major works of India's intellectual and cultural heritage, Kalhana's Rajatarangini, the Mahabharata and Kautilya's Arthashastra, have been included in UNESCO's Memory of the World Regional Register for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP).

The decision was taken at the 11th session of the MOWCAP Register in Jakarta, Indonesia. According to the Ministry of Art and Culture, the recognition brings India's total number of inscriptions in the regional register to six.

The development was announced by Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which helped prepare the nomination dossiers for all three works.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the recognition in a post on X, saying: "From Mahabharata to Arthashastra, 3 Indian classics earn UNESCO recognition."

Three works representing India's knowledge traditions

The three texts reflect different aspects of India's intellectual heritage, covering history, philosophy, ethics, governance and statecraft.

Composed in the 12th century, Kalhana's Rajatarangini provides a chronological account of Kashmir's rulers, political developments and social and cultural life. Its use of evidence, traditions and critical inquiry makes it an important work in the history of Indian historiography.

The Mahabharata, one of India's greatest epics, explores themes such as Dharma, duty, justice, power and human relationships. Beyond its account of a great war, the text examines fundamental questions of life and remains an important part of South Asia's shared cultural memory.

Kautilya's Arthashastra, meanwhile, deals with governance, economic policy, diplomacy, administration and strategic affairs. The work reflects ancient India's understanding of statecraft and continues to offer insights into the functioning of governments and states.

The inclusion of the three works gives international recognition to India's historical memory, philosophical traditions and ideas on governance.