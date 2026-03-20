/Rain lashes Delhi NCR, yellow alert sounded by Met department

The weather in Delhi and its adjoining areas like Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad has been cooler and comfortable in the month of March so far. The conditions turned even more comfortable when Delhiites woke up to a spell of light rain on Friday. The Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow alert in the wake of overcast skies.

Safdarjung Observatory, the base Observatory for recording data has received 9.4 mm of average rainfall against a normal monthly of 12.6 mm. While Palam recorded 6.2 mm of rain, Lodhi Road 8.2 mm, Ridge 8.6 mm, and Ayanagar 7.2 mm till 8.30 am on Friday.

Some other station to have recorded rain were, Pitampura (5.5 mm), Pusa (11.0 mm), Mayur Vihar (3.0 mm).

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The last time Delhi saw good amounts of rain in the month of March was in 2023 when the city recorded 50.4 mm of rain.

On Wednesday too Delhi-NCR saw light rainfall at several places. Continuous rainfall for two days has pulled down the temperature in the capital by large extent.