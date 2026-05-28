/Rain in Delhi provides relief from extreme heat, comfortable days forecast ahead

After experiencing a week of extreme temperatures and heatwave conditions, the national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas like Noida and Gurugram witnessed some relief in the form of rain and thunderstorm.

Strong winds, lightning and showers lashed areas across Delhi-NCR region led to a sharp drop in temperatures, giving residents a some relief from the soaring heat.

After rain the evening temperature witnessed a drop of 3-4 degrees in Delhi and its adjoining areas and the warm winds abated.

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Dry northwesterly winds and the absence of western disturbances in the hills had caused the temperatures to rise in parts of north and northwest India like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Several places in Central and Northwest India, including Delhi, Noida and Gurgram were witnessing day temperature close to 45 degrees and beyond. But for the next 2-3 days extreme heatwave conditions will abate in Delhi-NCR. Though the temperature will still settle between 38-40 degrees.

Advancement of Southwest Monsoon

Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin area, southwest, southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal and most parts of Andaman Sea, according to IMD.