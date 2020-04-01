Railways preparing to set up 3.2 lakh isolation and quarantine beds: Health Ministry 

Railways is preparing to set up 3.2 lakh isolation&quarantine beds by modifying 20000 coaches, said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, during a media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Modification of 5000 coaches has begun, he said and added, that lifeline flights have been started to transport essential commodities like testing kits, medicines and masks.

There are 1637 COVID19 cases, including 386 new positive cases since yesterday, he said on the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

38 people have succumbed to the virus while 132 have recovered.

The number of cases has gone up since yesterday, he said and attributed the reason to travel by members of Tablighi Jamat.

1800 people related to Tablighi Jamaat have been sent to 9 hospitals and quarantine centres, he further said and added that recent rise in cases does not represent a national trend.