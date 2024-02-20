Rahul Gandhi granted bail in 2018 defamation case after brief custody

A special court in Sultanpur on Tuesday (Feb 20) granted bail to Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi in connection to a 2018 defamation case. The Congress scion was taken into custody briefly before the decision was granted in his favour.

The case relates to a complaint filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018 for Gandhi's remark against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to reports, Gandhi surrendered in the court in the morning and was taken into custody for 30-45 minutes.

Afterwards, the INC leader's attorneys submitted his bail application which was accepted on a surety of Rs 25,000 ($301) and a personal bond of the same amount. A further date for the hearing of the case has not been given yet.

Gandhi could not attend the last hearing due to his commitment to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (Unite India Justice March). After Gandhi's bail, the march, which has entered its 38th day, will resume from Fursantganj in Amethi district and will move towards Raebareli and Lucknow.

What did the complaint allege?

Mishra alleges that during a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8, 2018, Gandhi referred to Shah as an 'accused' in a murder case. The former Congress president questioned BJP's claims of being a party that believes in honest and clean politics.

"I was the vice president of BJP when this incident happened. Rahul Gandhi had accused Amit Shah in Bengaluru that he is a murderer. When I heard these allegations, I felt very pained because I am a 33-year-old worker of the party," said Mishra.

Gandhi made the statement despite Shah being cleared of charges related to a 2005 fake encounter, almost four years ago.

Notably, according to Mishra's attorney Santosh Kumar Pandey, Gandhi can be given a maximum punishment of two years if sufficient evidence is found against him.

Last year, Congress scion had a narrow escape after the Supreme Court placed his conviction on hold in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The apex court said that the trial court judge did not give any reason for imposing the maximum sentence on Gandhi and added that the order of conviction needed to be stayed pending final adjudication.

Gandhi’s conviction in the 'Modi surname' remark case led to his disqualification as MP. The court was hearing a plea filed by him which challenged the verdict delivered by Gujarat HC that had declined to put his conviction on hold.